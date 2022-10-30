Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Up 7.4 %

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.