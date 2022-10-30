Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.