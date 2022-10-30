MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

