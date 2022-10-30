Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 310 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $168.01 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

