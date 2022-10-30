AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Profile

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

