AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,895 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.25.

