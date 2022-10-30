AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $29.23 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.