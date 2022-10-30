Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,292 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.