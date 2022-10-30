Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 441 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 51.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 161,371 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $521,000.

SDOW stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

