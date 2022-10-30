Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 63.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in General Electric by 14.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 96,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in General Electric by 28.0% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

