Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250,114 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

