AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

