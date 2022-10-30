Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

