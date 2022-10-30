Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

