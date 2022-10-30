Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 289.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 140.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

