Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

