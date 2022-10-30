AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51,462 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $29.81 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

