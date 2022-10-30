AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

