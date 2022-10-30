AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.40% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEED. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 257,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $25.99.

