IFG Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.