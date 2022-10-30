IFG Advisory LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.9 %

MS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

