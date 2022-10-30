NorthRock Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DexCom Trading Up 19.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

