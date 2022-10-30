NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.95 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $649.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

