NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 26,315 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

