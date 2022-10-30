NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

