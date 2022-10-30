NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

