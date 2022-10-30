Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.



