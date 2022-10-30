Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.98 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

