Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,989 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 221,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

