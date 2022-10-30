Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $338.16 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.15 and its 200 day moving average is $334.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

