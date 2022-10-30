Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,657 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.28 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

