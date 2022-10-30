Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

ASML Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $489.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.55 and its 200 day moving average is $510.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.