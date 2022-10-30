Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 78,324 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

