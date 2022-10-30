Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

