Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

