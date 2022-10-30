NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 468 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,673,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

