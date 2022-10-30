Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

