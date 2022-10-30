Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of K stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

