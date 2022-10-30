Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

