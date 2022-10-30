Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ALLETE worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $57.11 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

