Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

