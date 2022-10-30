Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,847 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.