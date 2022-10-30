DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 27.1 %

DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.