Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.68 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

