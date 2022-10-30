Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

