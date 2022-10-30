Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after buying an additional 276,681 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,402,000 after buying an additional 173,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

