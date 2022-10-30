Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

CAH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

