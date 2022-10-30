Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after buying an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

