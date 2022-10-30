Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Crane worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Insider Activity

Crane Price Performance

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Crane stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

