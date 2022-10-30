Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,141 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.